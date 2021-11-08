Prince Harry May Be Struggling With His Newfound Distance From the Royal Family

It’s been roughly four months since Prince Harry last saw members of his family in the United Kingdom. The Duke of Sussex traveled to London in July for the statue unveiling dedicated to his late mother, Princess Diana, for which he reunited with his brother, Prince William. During that visit, and Prince Harry’s April trip to the United Kingdom for his late grandfather, Prince Philip’s, funeral Harry traveled solo — and might be repeating the arrangement soon. As the Christmas holiday draws nearer and with Queen Elizabeth II’s recent health scare, Prince Harry reportedly might plan a trip to the U.K. without wife Meghan Markle and the couple’s two kids.

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly been incredibly concerned about his grandmother’s health since she’s taken a step back from public engagements within the past few weeks, influencing his reported desire to reunite with his family. The news may have shaken the Duke of Sussex enough that he wants to fly over to the U.K. solo to reunite with his grandmother after months of separation. “[Harry] has been in touch with her nonstop, sending messages and care packages,” a source told OK! Magazine. “But he feels that’s not enough and wants to be by her side.”

In a new interview, writer Andrew Morton shared some thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's move to California. https://t.co/smfy6HVECl — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 5, 2021

Phone calls, letters, and touching gifts simply cannot replace quality time spent together, and according to OK! Magazine’s source, that’s something Harry understands and wants to rectify. The potential trip, however, might mean that Harry goes alone, leaving wife Meghan and their children, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 5 months, in Montecito. The scrutiny of the British tabloid media is still one that’s left an indelible impact on Meghan. As such, Harry reportedly “respects” Meghan’s decision, “[even] if it means not being with her and the kids” during the trip, OK! Magazine’s source shared.

When it comes down to it, though, Harry wants to spend as much time as possible with the queen. “He’s fearful there may not be another opportunity to celebrate the holidays with the queen. For all of his grievances with the royal family, he adores his grandmother and misses her terribly,” OK! Magazine’s source said.

Despite recent rifts, Prince Harry has always been close with his family. Through tragedy and uncertain times, members of the House of Windsor have leaned on and relied on one another. Now more than ever, it seems like circumstances are pushing Harry to reunite with his grandmother and family in order to make up for lost time.

