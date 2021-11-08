Donald Trump Hitting This Kid With a Baseball Isn’t His Only Awkward Moment Around Children

Donald Trump is having a viral TikTok moment, thanks to his appearance at the fourth game of the World Series with the Atlanta Braves versus the Houston Astros last month. A young kid asked the former president to sign his baseball and Donald happily obliged, but what happened next is what made the clip become an internet sensation.

The 45th president went to aim for the kid’s hand to return the baseball and that’s when the toss went a little awry — it rolled off the tip of the youngster’s fingers and bopped his younger sibling in the head. While no one was injured, it’s certainly quite a story to tell the grandkids decades from now: “Donald Trump accidentally hit me in the head with a baseball.” That isn’t his only awkward encounter with a child, though.

Who could forget Halloween 2019 at the White House when an adorable Minion from the Despicable Me franchise steps up before the Donald and First Lady Melania Trump to trick or treat? Instead of putting the full-sized candy bar in their bag, he places it on its head. Melania follows suit and a little unicorn swoops in and catches the falling sweets in her bag — that’s one crafty kid. Donald tries to relate to the younger set, but he’s just a little out of touch. That shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone because his first wife, Ivana Trump, revealed in her memoir, Raising Trump, that he had very little to do with the upbringing of his first three kids, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

In an excerpt, via Time, she shared, “I believe the credit for raising such great kids belongs to me. I was in charge of raising our children before our divorce, and I had sole custody of them after the split. I made the decisions about their education, activities, travel, child care, and allowances. When each one finished college, I said to my ex-husband, ‘Here is the finished product. Now it’s your turn.'” And this child-raising strategy seemed to also happen with Tiffany, who grew up on the West Coast with her mother, Marla Maples, and Melania is very hands-on with raising Barron. So an awkward Donald moment with kids isn’t that surprising — he prefers to deal with his own family when they are ready to talk business, not baseball.

