Kanye West Just Made a Public Debut With His 22-Year-Old Model Girlfriend

Well, that didn’t take long. Just days after an interview surfaced in which Kanye West basically said Kim Kardashian is still his wife, the “Famous” rapper was seemingly spotted with 22-year-old model Vinetria. The reported romance comes within a few weeks of Kardashian’s reported recent dinner dates with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, but now, all eyes are on the Donda rapper and his potential new flame.

According to Entertainment Tonight, West and Vinetria were spotted sitting together at the inaugural Donda Academy basketball game in Minneapolis. Fans took to social media and shared photos and video of the pair together. And Vinetria even posted on her own Instagram account and shared a video of West — who we should note was previously linked to model Irina Shayk following his February 2021 divorce — performing during the game, per ET.

Along with her appearance at the basketball game with the Grammy winner, Vinetria reportedly attended one of West’s Sunday Services last week, per the outlet. This latest update on West’s love life comes not too long after the rapper doled out some pretty confusing revelations on the status of his relationship with ex Kim Kardashian. During a conversation with Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs,” West insisted that he and the SKIMS mogul are still very much together — at least on paper.

“My wife — ’cause she’s still my wife — ain’t no paperwork,” he told the co-hosts. According to ET, the interview was taped on October 24, but only released within the past few days, which means that West didn’t offer any comments on Kardashian’s rumored romance with Pete Davidson. In the few short weeks since taping the interview, maybe West changed his mind on his relationship with Kardashian. It seems like these two are clearly heading in different directions, and their potential new romances are a clear sign that they are definitely over.

