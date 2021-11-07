Robert Downey Jr. Tweeted a Sonnet For His Wife Susan’s Birthday — & It Has Us Swooning

We absolutely love seeing birthday tributes — especially when it’s based around one of Hollywood’s favorite marriages. Robert tweeted a candid photo of him and his wife, executive producer Susan Downey, to his Twitter for her 48th birthday and added a heartfelt caption that has made everyone swoon.

The caption read, “Adjusting the halo on my heaven-sent partner Mrs. D.. you are my everything, and November 6th, Always a day of gratitude, for your blessed birth.” He ended the sonnet-like tweet by saying, “P.S. I will never watch ahead on a co-viewed streaming show… That is my eternal vow…”

The Downeys met on set back in 2003, and despite Susan’s hesitation, they decided to start dating after production wrapped up. Then in 2005, they tied the knot in a small ceremony in New York. They now have two children together, Exton Elias, 9, and Avri Roel, 8. Robert also has one son with ex-wife Deborah Falconer named Indio, 21.

In a joint interview with Hollywood Reporter back in 2019, they revealed that even with their crazy, opposing schedules, they promised to never spend over two weeks apart. Soon it became a one-week rule, then it quickly became a no-week rule. Susan said, “Our feeling was if we wanted to spend time together, have a life together, then we should just make movies together.”

Robert added, “Susan holds one pillar and I hold the other… and this creative arc of tension just flows between us.”

Happy belated birthday, Susan Downey!

