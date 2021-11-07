Demi Moore’s New Selfie With Daughter Scout Willis Has Us Seeing Double

Let’s face it, we’re obsessed with twinning celebrity mother-daughter duos, who doesn’t love seeing a mini-version of their favorite celebrity? On Nov. 5, Demi Moore posted a couple of car selfies of her and her daughter, Scout Willis, looking chic as can be — and it has us seeing double. She captioned the photos, “Traffic selfies with @scoutlaruewillis” and the resemblance is uncanny.

In the first photo, Moore takes a slanted selfie of her and her daughter. Moore is rocking an all-white ensemble and glasses, while Scout opted for warmer, brighter colors for her outfit. The next photo is one Willis took, where she’s looking sultry into the camera, and Moore is flashing her iconic smirk.

At 30 years old, Scout is looking more like her mom every day — especially in this set of selfies! From the signature pouts to the matching ensembles, it’s like we’re looking at a mirror selfie. Moore and Willis have been killing it recently with their mother-daughter appearances, from Paris Fashion Week to our Instagram timelines.

Willis has been a busy bee following in her parents’ entertainment footsteps, and last month released a powerful — and rather risque — music video for her new single, “Love Without Possession.”

Proud mom Moore showed her support and posted the musical project everywhere, beaming with pride for her daughter. She posted it all over social media, telling her loyal fans to check it out — and Willis’ entertainment career may be a success like her mom’s.

