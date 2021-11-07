How To Stream The Premiere of Yellowstone Season 4 — & You Can’t Watch It on Paramount+

After the cliff-hanger finale of season 3, fans of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone are surely anxiously awaiting to see who survived that fateful episode. Luckily, the fourth season of the drama series will finally premiere this Sunday, November 7. So, what’s the best way to watch Yellowstone‘s season 4 premiere? Coincidentally, it’s not by streaming the show on Paramount+ — let’s break it down for you below.

Although Yellowstone is one of Paramount Network’s prominent shows, you actually won’t find it on Paramount+, which replaced CBS All Access. This deal was cut a number of months ago, so if you’re late to the game, we’re glad we could let you know first before you stumbled into the app, looking for Yellowstone, and found the show wasn’t even listed. But don’t worry, there’s another way you can stream the series.

First, let’s catch you up a bit on the show that’s become one of Paramount Network’s runaway hits. Kevin Costner leads the Western TV drama as the patriarch of the Dutton family. Throughout the series, the Duttons do anything — and we mean anything — to maintain control of their landholdings in Montana. Yellowstone quietly premiered in 2018, and has quickly earned a loyal following since its debut.

Now, back to streaming.

How To Watch Yellowstone

There are actually two ways you can stream the season 4 premiere of Yellowstone this Sunday night. To watch the live premiere, you just need a fuboTV or a Hulu+ Live TV account. With Hulu’s Live TV option, you can start a 7-day trial for free, and it’s available to current Hulu subscribers. After that, the monthly price of Hulu+ Live TV is $64.99 per month.

As for fuboTV, you can start a 7-day free trial as soon as you sign up. From there, however, you’ll pay the equivalent of Hulu+ Live TV’s plan — $64.99 a month — to have access to the live TV available on cable networks.

So, what it really comes down to is which platform will you want to stick with? Along with live TV, you can also get Hulu originals with the Hulu+ Live TV option. But if you fancy yourself a sports fan, fuboTV has a number of options for sports coverage. Regardless, these two options will certainly get you back to Montana for Sunday night’s Yellowstone premiere.

