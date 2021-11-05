Mariah Carey Gave a Rare Peek at Her Quickly-Growing Twins Moroccan & Monroe in This New Christmas Music Video

The Queen of Christmas just bestowed an early holiday gift to us, her loyal subjects. Mariah Carey dropped the music for her new song “Fall in Love at Christmas,” featuring Khalid and Kirk Franklin, and the holiday tune is already at the top of our Christmas playlist. The magical music video was packed with festive fun, but that wasn’t all. Carey’s 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe made a rare appearance in the music video with their mom, amplifying the holiday love and cheer to the nth degree.

As with everything Carey does, the Grammy-winning singer‘s latest music video was so polished, and offered an intimate touch to her new holiday hit. While the video started with Khalid and Carey crooning to the piano, the atmosphere got more energized within the last few moments of the visual accompaniment to the song. Toward the end, Carey could be seen snuggling her son, while her daughter gave the family pooch a smooch.

The most touching moment? Carey and her twins, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, sharing a tender group hug. It was such a cute moment between the mom of two and her kids. Clearly, the singer loves to incorporate her children into special music videos and moments when she can — but especially around the holidays.

Fans undoubtedly loved this glimpse of Carey with her kids — it probably felt like a surprise, considering that it coincided with the release of her new music video. With this new song, the singer has officially decreed that the holiday season is upon us. The Queen of Christmas has spoken: this wonderful time of year will be all about love and the time we spend with one another.

