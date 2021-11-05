Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit May Have Been Set in Motion Years Before We Knew

Nearly one year after taking a step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family, it seems like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have settled into their new lives in Montecito, California, with their two young children, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 5 months. The couple has been busy building an empire of their own, all while utilizing their platforms to advocate for causes such as paid parental leave and vaccine equity. But according to one royal biographer, Harry and Meghan’s move to America and even their interview with Oprah Winfrey may have been in talks long before the public even knew.

“I think that the narrative that they’d like to project is that they arrived in Los Angeles with a couple of suitcases and a cuddly toy and that was it,” Andrew Morton, author of Meghan and the Unmasking of the Monarchy, claimed in a new interview with Salon. “I think the reality is that they’ve been planning this move to Hollywood for some time, not necessarily where they were going to live,” the writer continued.

According to Morton, Meghan had already been in conversation with members of the team behind her upcoming Netflix animated series, Pearl, and the couple was even speaking with leaders in the streaming industry. “Harry was very keen on Hollywood and was in conversations with Oprah Winfrey, secret conversations with her, way back in December 2018, whilst they were still about to move into Frogmore, taking on Commonwealth positions and so on,” Morton claimed. “So whilst the plan wasn’t fully worked out, I wouldn’t suggest that they were babes in the woods.”

Based on what Morton shared in this new interview, it seems like Prince Harry may have been thinking about an exit plan long before the couple’s January 2020 announcement that they would be stepping back from their royal family duties. That claim would certainly track, though, especially based on the overwhelming British tabloid scrutiny Meghan faced that eventually led her to suicidal ideation. From what Morton shared, Harry was certainly concerned about his and Meghan’s future, and though the public narrative may have played out differently, the end of that particular chapter in their lives certainly offered the Duke and Duchess some semblance of a happy ending.

