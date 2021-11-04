Chris Pratt Is Getting Mixed Reactions For This Description of His Marriage With Katherine Schwarzenegger

We love seeing spouses and partners supporting one another on the ‘Gram. But a recent Instagram post Chris Pratt dedicated to his wife of two years, Katherine Schwarzenegger, left a few social media users scratching their heads over the way the actor described his marriage to the author. And some reactions even came with a dose of backlash for the actor’s choice of words.

While Pratt’s post started out sweet (with a touching reference to Schwarzenegger’s beaming expression at her husband), some took issue with how the actor proceeded to describe married life. “She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me,” he wrote. You can see the entire post HERE.

Chris Pratt was on 'Ellen' this week promoting his new movie when he made an unfortunate joke.https://t.co/rBSdOSiHlC — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 27, 2021

Some immediately took issue with the fact that Pratt used the term “healthy” when describing his daughter, especially considering his son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris, struggled with health issues when he was born preterm. “The healthy daughter line is pretty bad when you remember that he left Anna Faris and their son that was born w a disability,” one person shared on Twitter.

“That ‘healthy daughter’ line actually made me want to barf bc I remember watching interviews from Anna Faris with her talking about their sons’ health issues but how smart and sweet he is like what the f**k,” another person tweeted. Fans of the actor, however, didn’t think there was anything wrong with the post whatsoever. “Who knew that Chris Pratt was so very important in other people’s lives that they would resort to ad hominem attacks. You look perfectly fine to me, by the way,” one fan tweeted in support.

But along with critics pointing out that specific excerpt and word choice, it was also a bit jarring (no pun intended, we swear) for Pratt to reveal how much his wife does for him while, in return, he will “open a jar of pickles” every so often. Whether flippant or not, the description of his marriage didn’t exactly come across like the two shared equal roles in this stage of their relationship. Pratt also closed the post by writing that his wife’s birthday is “in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post.”

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples with the best stories behind how they met.

