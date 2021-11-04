Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Look So in Love in These Intimate New J. Crew Photos

It’s official: the holiday season is upon us, and with it comes the cozy style and fabulous threads we often think of while walking in a winter wonderland. It’s a picturesque thought, right? Well, J. Crew took it one step further with a series of photos featuring Hollywood power couple Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith. The pair posed together for J. Crew’s holiday campaign, and the candid images look exactly how any holiday romance should feel.

We don’t want to assume, but we think you’d be hard pressed to find another couple looking more stunning and in love while sporting various threads of plaid, maroon, and holiday pajamas. The series of snapshots featured the Queen & Slim actress and Dawson‘s Creek alum donning some of the brand’s most festive apparel. All the while these two looked so loved up. Turner-Smith’s bright smile positively lit up nearly every photo, and Jackson looked at his stunning wife with all of the love in the world.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson for J. Crew’s holiday campaign J. Crew

As it would happen, Jackson has actually collaborated with J. Crew before. Back in 1998, the actor and his Dawson’s Creek co-stars posed for a series of photos that ran in the label’s catalog. It must’ve felt almost like a full-circle moment for the star to be back on a J. Crew set — from posing for the catalog at the start of his career, to taking photos with his beloved wife more than 20 years later.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson for J. Crew’s holiday campaign J. Crew

We also have a feeling that this holiday season will be a lot of fun for Turner-Smith and Jackson. The couple became first-time parents in April 2020 and have since been living on Cloud Nine enjoying this new chapter in their lives with their precious baby girl. Based on these photos, it looks like the couple is gearing up for the holiday season with lots of love, laughter, and fun — and it is absolutely infectious!

