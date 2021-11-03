Donald Trump Jr.’s Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Still Taking Shots at President Biden Whenever She Can

Kimberly Guilfoyle is leaning right into the “Let’s Go Brandon” anti-Biden meme on her social media account after a moving company showed up at her house wearing the t-shirts. She took the opportunity to promote the slogan that has become a viral sensation for the Republican Party over the last few weeks — and of course, she can take a dig at the president at the same time.

The carousel of images she shared on her Instagram account shows the five employees from a local moving company wearing the “Let’s Go Brandon” shirts as she poses next to them. But it’s the last image that takes one extra subtle swat at Biden because the mover is proudly wearing a baseball cap with “FJB” emblazoned on the front. (Yep, “F**k Joe Biden.) Guilfoyle captioned the post, “And this is how the crew at @bluelinemoving came to move our piano @donaldjtrumpjr #letsgobrandon #MAGA #backtheblue #MAGA2024 #thebestisyettocome 🇺🇸 🇺🇸.”

For anyone confused on how “Let’s Go Brandon” has become the code word for “F**k Joe Biden,” it goes back to NASCAR driver Brandon Brown’s win on Oct. 2 at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. While he was being interviewed by NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast, she misheard the fans in the crowd. She said during the on-air conversation, “You can hear the chants from the crowd, ‘Let’s Go Brandon!'” Nope, they were shouting “F**k Joe Biden” — and that’s how the meme began and is now a staple on merchandise, at sporting events and on the chests of Guilfoyle’s movers.

This NASCAR interview is amazing. Is she really not aware what they’re chanting? pic.twitter.com/46XXEpb3R6 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 3, 2021

And with Donald Trump hinting that he’s running for president again in 2024, Guilfoyle will likely keep up the criticism of the Biden administration. She’s reportedly eyeing a political role if the campaign happens since Melania Trump isn’t interested in returning to public life. “Instead, it’s going to be Lara (Trump, Eric Trump’s wife) or (Kimberly) Guilfoyle,” a source told CNN. “They have that same urge Trump has to (run) again; Melania absolutely does not.” For Guilfoyle, it’s game on.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.