Reese Witherspoon’s November Book Club Pick is Perfect for Thanksgiving — & It’s 30% Off on Amazon

After Halloween, we sometimes neglect to remember that there’s a major holiday that comes just before all of the winter festivities: Thanksgiving. Turkey Day is just a few short weeks away, and whether you’re traveling to see loved ones or staying home, you’ll probably need some reading material that will pass the time. Luckily, Reese Witherspoon’s November book club selection, The Island of Missing Trees by Elif Shafak, is finally here — and it’s currently 30 percent off on Amazon.

“It’s very hard to summarize this beautiful and magical story,” the Oscar-winning actress shared in her book selection announcement post on Instagram. “It goes back and forth in time, it’s about world wars, it’s about great love. There’s magic, there’s mystery in it — there’s a tree that has a major part in this book,” she went on.

Witherspoon’s caption revealed even more about The Island of Missing Trees. “Through gorgeous prose, we unearth tangled stories from past and present—a young woman’s desire to understand her roots, and the story of two teenagers, a Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot, whose love was forbidden during a time of conflict and unrest in Cyprus.” The book also packs an emotional punch, as Witherspoon revealed, “I have not cried so hard reading a book.”

The story really hones in on the ties that bind us to our family. Young Ada Kazantzakis’ only connection to her heritage is a Ficus carica that grows in the garden of her London home where she lives with her father. Partially narrated by the tree, the story delves into the love story between Ada’s parents, and the complex history she never knew. This novel is absolutely ideal for the Thanksgiving holiday, a perfect time to remember our roots and give thanks for the loved ones around us. Don’t hesitate — get your copy on Amazon today.

