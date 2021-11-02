John Travolta Shared a Rare Photo With Son Benjamin For Halloween a Year After Kelly Preston’s Death

John Travolta is continuing to be on full-dad mode even a year after the death of his wife, Kelly Preston. He has done a great job with making sure both of his kids, Ella Bleu, 21, and son Benjamin, 10, feel loved and supported during a challenging time. The Gotti star’s most recent social media post revealed he was spending some extra one-on-one time with his son on Halloween.

The adorable selfie shows father and son enjoying a day at the beach at sunset — with Benjamin in his swimsuit and dad in a black t-shirt. They were both smiling right at the camera as their sweet smiles and the sprinkling of freckles across his son’s nose make the image so joyous. And since it was Halloween, John wanted to know the answer to a very delicious question, “What was your favorite candy bar growing up at Halloween?” Ella made sure to chime in with “Reese’s!!”

John has been open about his grief since Preston passed away from breast cancer in July 2020 and revealed the difficult conversations he’s had with his youngest child about death. Benjamin was worried about his father passing away since he lost his mom at such a tender age. “I said, ‘Ben, you have always loved the truth, and I’m going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they are going to go or when they are going to stay,” he shared on Kevin Hart’s Peacock talk show Hart to Heart. “Your brother (Jett) left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. So let’s look at it like it’s part of life. You don’t know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can.”

It’s easy to see how much the actor loves his family and wants to make sure he maintains a strong bond with both of his kids. It’s been a difficult time for them, but with his continued love and support, John is making sure they move forward with happiness.

