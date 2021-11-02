Elizabeth Hurley Looks Like a Goddess in This New Bikini Photo Showing Off Her Curves

Now that we are knee-deep in the holiday season, Elizabeth Hurley is reminding all of us that a winter vacation to a warm location should be on everyone’s holiday list. She’s making a trip to a tropical locale seem so enticing with the unbelievable bikini shot she’s sharing on Instagram.

The 56-year-old actress is combining her love of the beach and her fit figure for her latest swimwear collection for Elizabeth Hurley Beach. She’s been posting images from the bikini line that prove she has quite a talent for creating beautiful, age-defying designs. The white bikini hugs her curves in all of the right places with the delicate gold-chain-link accents to tie it all together — she looks sun-kissed and relaxed in the stunning photo. She captioned the picture, “Finally! My favourite chain bikini has arrived in white- say hello to the brand new Celestial Bikini #elizabethhurleybeach.”

And while some people criticized her for posting bikini shots throughout the pandemic, the model isn’t interested in apologizing for her creativity as a businesswoman. “I wouldn’t ordinarily be prancing around in quite so much beachwear, so there is a reason behind prancing around in so many swimsuits,” she told Extra in May. “We haven’t been allowed to go on vacation in 14 months… I have a beachwear company and haven’t been on the beach… Hence, we have been selling what we can. We’ve been improvising. So, yes, we’ve been on hay bales, we’ve been in the snow, we’ve been in the shower.”

So those photos are going to keep on appearing on her social media accounts because she has a fashion line to sell — and it’s important for women of all ages to feel confident in what they wear. As a woman in her 50s feeling great in the bathing suit collection she created — well, that really is something to celebrate!

