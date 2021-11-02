Jeff Bezos Basically Bought Himself a Private Corner of Hawaii For $78 Million — See the Maui Estate

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, are headed to paradise with their reported purchase of $78-million La Perouse Bay, Maui, Hawaii estate. If privacy is what the couple was seeking, then the stunning property will definitely deliver that.

It’s the perfect retreat for the billionaire and Sanchez since there are multiple dwellings on the over-14-acre area. They don’t even have to worry about prying neighbors since it’s 12 miles away from Kihei, the nearest city. With the rocky shoreline of the lava field and plenty of state-protected greenery, the duo picked this place for a very specific reason. A source revealed to Pacific Business News, “Jeff and Lauren love Maui, have a home on the island, visit frequently, and want to be a part of supporting the local community.”

Jeff Bezos’ Maui estate. Anthony Sayles.

And while we can only get a glimpse of the property, the estate boasts a 4,500-square-foot home along with a generously-sized guest home running 1,700 square feet, per Dirt. (See more photos HERE.)There’s a unique round swimming pool, a lush, sandy-white beach and an outdoor kitchen to enjoy those beautiful Hawaiian days without having to go inside to cook. (Does a billionaire even cook for himself?) With the crystal-blue Pacific Ocean as a part of Bezos’ front yard and the gorgeous palm trees lining his backyard, it’s a permanent vacation for the couple.

Jeff Bezos’ Maui estate. Google Maps.

And it also seems that Hawaii is becoming the ultimate playground for the tech industry. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has an estate on Kauai and Oracle founder Larry Ellison owns 98% of the island of Lanai and has made it his full-time residence. Do you think all of these billionaires invite each other over to their private Hawaiian retreats for a barbecue? Because that’s an invite we would love to score.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest and most expensive celebrity homes.