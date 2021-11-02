Kanye West’s Reported Reaction to That Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Photo Is So Controlling

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have seemingly been navigating their divorce and co-parenting situation amicably — until now. The couple is reportedly not seeing eye to eye about Kim’s evening out with Pete Davidson, where their friendly hand-holding drew the ire of her ex-husband.

According to a Hollywood Life source, the rapper was “put off” by his soon-to-be-ex-wife showing any PDA with another man because their divorce isn’t finalized. He reportedly asked her to “please refrain” from doing this again until the papers are signed. It’s tough being in the public eye when dealing with a breakup, but West believes Kim’s night out with Davidson “doesn’t look good for their family and it doesn’t look good for her, or in the ‘eyes of God,’” according to the insider.

New photos have us wondering if there's something going on with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson… https://t.co/d3QYWff19W — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 31, 2021

But is that the real reason? Or does the truth lie somewhere in the fact that the Yeezy founder doesn’t think it reflects well on him? Because asking his ex-wife to not move on (even though Kim and the SNL star insist it was “just friends hanging out”) right now isn’t necessarily fair to her. He was allowed to move on with his alleged relationship with Irina Shayk. While they weren’t seen hugging or kissing in public, they were spotted hopping on a plane to France together.

Kanye is also trying to get momager Kris Jenner on his side in this battle, but it doesn’t look like she’s budging one inch. “Kris’ biggest concern is that Kanye will try to use this against her in the divorce proceedings, but the truth is that Kanye is no longer considered part of the Kardashian family and it drives him crazy how quick they were to dismiss him,” added the source. So it doesn’t look like the “Come to Life” singer is going to win this fight as he and Kim end their marriage. She’s living her best life and he’s allowed to live his — without any controlling restrictions.

SheKnows reached out to Kanye West’s representative for comment.

