Janet Jackson Shared a Rare Peek at How Son Eissa Spent Halloween on Instagram

The Jackson family was very busy celebrating Halloween weekend this year. Michael Jackson’s kids threw a charity fundraiser at their dad’s Encino, California home and Janet was in full-mom mode getting son Eissa Al Mana, 4, ready for the trick-or-treat celebrations.

Janet shared the sweetest video of herself doing an everyday household chore (ironing), but she didn’t seem to mind one bit because it was for a special occasion. She quietly said with a shy smile, “It’s going to be a good Halloween,” as she smoothed out the wrinkles on a white piece of fabric. While she didn’t give her followers a clear view of the costume, she teased in the caption, “Prepping Halloween for my baby. Can u guess who he is going to be?” Fans jumped at the opportunity to guess because some thought it was a nod to her late brother with that white t-shirt while others thought maybe it was an Elvis jumpsuit — social media users were definitely thinking pop icons when guessing.

Of course, there were plenty of old-school Janet fans who were “triggered” by the iron, from a classic episode of Good Times, where Janet’s character, Penny, is burned by the appliance on the show. “Queen stay away from irons #Penny,” one user jokingly warned. But we have to say the “Rhythm Nation” singer handled the iron like a total pro because motherhood is something Janet has completely prioritized. “It is hard being a working mother. I don’t have a nanny. I do it all myself,” she revealed to Australia’s Stellar magazine, via The Daily Telegraph. “If my mother did it with nine children, there’s no reason I can’t.”

We are sure Eissa had a Halloween filled with lots of sweetness and a fabulous costume lovingly ironed by his superstar mama, but the notoriously private singer probably won’t give us any more hints about her son’s attire. She’s just going to keep us guessing.

