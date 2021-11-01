Jessica Alba’s Lookalike Daughter Honor Looks Just Like Her Mom in These Matching Halloween Costumes

In the past 24 hours, we’ve seen several adorable Halloween costumes worn by some famous parent-child pairs that really melted our hearts. After scrolling through our feeds (and scrolling, and scrolling) we couldn’t help but gush about this sweet Halloween snapshot of Jessica Alba and her “pack,” featuring her lookalike daughter Honor Warren.

The photo, which the Honest Company founder shared the day after Trick-or-Treating with her kids, featured Alba’s husband Cash Warren, and their kids Honor, 13, Haven, 10, and Hayes, 3, all dressed up like lions. Everyone looked so cute during the impromptu photo shoot, with some opting for a bit of face paint and others forgoing the nose and whiskers. Alba and Honor flanked the family photo, and couldn’t have looked more alike — even down to their hair, smiles, and height.

“Halloween w my pack 🦁 & Haysie’s first time trick-or-treating 👻 🎃,” Alba captioned the adorable snapshot. She also included just a bit of footage of little Hayes snagging some candy. It’s clear that Alba has a lot of pride in her pack, and as her teen daughter gets older, the mom of three has opened up about how she is still learning and growing as a parent.

The mother-daughter duo have been attending therapy sessions together for quite a while, in an effort to maintain a healthy line of communication between the two. Between that thoughtful, meaningful work and some adorable snapshots featuring the teen and her mom, it’s so fun to see this mother-daughter relationship continue to flourish — and give us something to look forward to on the ‘Gram!

