Candace Cameron Bure Is Coming After Every Negative Comment on This New Photo of Her Family

Candace Cameron Bure attended a wedding with most of her family this weekend and happily posted a beautiful shot of them on social media. What she probably wasn’t expecting was the fashion police, who were out in full force to critique everyone’s wardrobe choices. So the Fuller House star decided to have the spicy final word to many of the unkind comments.

She shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram with her husband Valeri Bure, daughter Natasha, 23, and son Lev, 21 (youngest son Maksim, 19, is away at school). Everyone looks amazing — mom and daughter in stunning red gowns and father and son looking sharp in their suits. She captioned the photos, “Wedding season and I am HERE 👏🏼 FOR 👏🏼 IT 👏🏼!!! ❤️💘💖 Mama gets another family pic (minus Maks who’s away at college.)”

But social media users started questioning Candace’s choice of wearing red to a wedding because it’s the bride’s big day. One account wrote, “While I absolutely love the red, it’s my color, it’s considered a no-no at weddings, along with white!” And if you follow the actress, you know she’s not one to stand back and let that comment take over — she prefers to give a response. She responded to many of the followers who shared similar thoughts. “Anything goes here in L.A. There were 4 women wearing red dresses to the wedding,” she wrote. But those answers didn’t simmer down some of her critics, who continued to badger her over the color choice. “Black tie is black tie, not ‘anything goes.’ They should have been in a tux and you and your daughter should have been in evening dresses period,” another account chimed in.

Yes, even the men in the family didn’t escape the criticism because they didn’t wear socks with their suits. One user shared, “The no sock look is a no for me,” to which Candace sarcastically replied, “thanks for letting us know!” She finally had to address some of the negativity by pinning a comment to her post, “Don’t poke mama bear,” she warned. “Some of you still need to learn manners. Don’t like? Scroll through. Some of you ruin the fun of sharing on social media for everyone.”

The Hallmark star is probably pretty used to the backlash since her conservative views have lately drawn a lot of attention, particularly when it comes to her thoughts on vaccine mandates. And it looks like she’s now ready to keep that sparring up in her comments as well because she wants to protect her family at all costs.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.