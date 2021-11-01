Michael Jackson’s Grown-Up Son Bigi Just Spoke Out About His Dad’s Legacy For the First Time

It’s hard to believe that Michael Jackson’s youngest child, Prince Michael Jackson II, who now goes by the name “Bigi” (formerly “Blanket”), is 19 years old. Unlike his older siblings, Prince Jackson, 24 and Paris Jackson, 23, he tends to stay out of the spotlight, but he made a rare public appearance over the Halloween weekend to talk about his famous father.

His brother hosted The Thriller Halloween Party, and that allowed Bigi the opportunity to share his thoughts on his father’s legacy at the Encino, California home Michael grew up in. “There’s a lot of history in this house and the studio here,” Bigi explained to Good Morning Britain while walking through showcases of his dad’s memorabilia. “That’s what he was all about. That’s what each of us want to do and make things that people can enjoy and hopefully benefit their lives.”

EXCLUSIVE: Bigi Jackson speaks about his father, Michael Jackson's legacy for the first time. Bigi, formerly known as Blanket, is using his voice to call on world leaders to tackle the problem of climate change as COP26 begins. pic.twitter.com/920Zlk4usK — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 1, 2021

What’s amazing about the three siblings is how much they’ve stuck together after losing their dad in 2009. They are always supporting each other and fondly speak about their dad to the press. It’s something that Bigi is still working on, but he reportedly leans on Prince to help him navigate the life in the public eye. “Prince has really taken his brother under his wing and is his main role model,” a source told Hollywood Life. “Prince really protects his brother as they have a real close bond. They go through life as a team.”

Michael would be proud of his children, who threw the charity event to benefit Heal Los Angeles, which provides educational opportunities to the city’s youth. They are constantly giving back to the city that their father loved — and it’s nice to see the Bigi gets to celebrate his superstar dad in his own way.

