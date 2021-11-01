Tom Brady’s Daughter Vivian Lake Is Mom Gisele Bündchen’s Twin in These New Halloween Photos

Tom Brady’s family was supporting the home team this Halloween by dressing up like Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Of course, they weren’t dressed like football players, they went right for the pirate costumes — and Gisele Bündchen shared photos that showed off how much daughter Vivian, 8, looks like her.

The carousel of images on Instagram show Bündchen, Vivian and son Benjamin, 11, dressed in their red and black finest as pirates. But it’s mom’s mini-me that we noticed right away — from their golden locks to their sweet smiles, Vivian is growing up to be such a beauty. The supermodel captioned the Halloween festivities post, “Hope you all had a great Halloween! Arrr from the Tampa Bay pirates!!!”

Brady and Bündchen have made family a priority, but it’s not that easy when dad is an NFL superstar and mom is a supermodel. She found the adjustment to motherhood to be one of her greatest challenges after jet-setting all over the world for her career. “When I became a mom, I kind of lost myself. It was like a part of me died,” she explained to People. “I’d been this very independent person. It was all about me. But now I had this little being, and I suddenly felt l couldn’t do other things and that was very hard for me. All I ever wanted was to be a mom, but when you’re actually experiencing that, it’s a shock.”

And that’s also meant some changes on Brady’s end, too. He took on more family responsibilities after his wife admitted that she needed him to pick up the slack with the kids in the off-season. “I had to, like, check myself. Because she’s like, ‘I have goals and dreams too,’” he told Howard Stern in 2020, via CNBC. That means sometimes missing team gatherings to support his wife, but it also means a happier household when everyone has an equal work-life balance — and it sounds like they’ve got it all ironed out.

Before you go, click here to see which daughters who look just like their famous moms.