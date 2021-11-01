Melania Trump Once Again Looks So Unhappy Standing Next to Donald Trump in This World Series Video

Donald and Melania Trump headed to the fourth game of the World Series with the Atlanta Braves versus the Houston Astros on Saturday, but they became a part of the show after the cameras caught a very personal moment between them. It’s a face we’ve seen before from the former first lady, she smiles while talking to her husband and then scowls as she turns away.

That’s exactly what happened again at the game — and while we certainly don’t know what happened in that moment, her face told a thousand tales to the viewers watching at home. Some social media users think she knows how to create a solid PR story. “She knows the cameras are always on both of them. She wants people to see her make that face. It gets her the attention she craves,” one account wrote. It’s the same face we saw at the 2017 inauguration, and along with her infamous hand-swatting during Donald’s administration, it led to many questions about the state of their marriage.

This video got deleted from Twitter. You know what to do. pic.twitter.com/5VEKhU5z7y — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 31, 2021

Former press secretary and chief of staff Stephanie Grisham gave insight into their marriage in her memoir, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House. She talked at length about the couple’s trip to Israel when Melania swatted Donald’s hand away on the tarmac after they arrived. “For those who care to know, Mrs. Trump ‘slapped’ her husband’s hand away that day because she thought it was against protocol to hold hands at such a formal ceremony,” she explained. The former Trump aide calls Melania “a rule follower” and Donald would sometimes try to antagonize her because he knew it would upset her. “He often tried to hold her hand or messed with her hands on purpose in front of the camera to irritate her,” she wrote.

So it sounds like they have a marriage that is often at odds — she prefers life out of the private eye while he craves the attention and will sometimes tease her in a way that doesn’t always make Melania happy. And that might be what happened at the baseball game with millions of eyes watching.

