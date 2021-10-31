Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Fueling Romance Rumors With This Confusing Photo

Kim Kardashian’s love life has always been a big topic of public interest, especially as of late with her estranged husband, Kanye West. But now, it’s a new photo of the reality TV queen with Pete Davidson that has people talking — and frankly, scratching their heads a little.

On Oct. 29, Kardashian kicked off Halloweekend with an unexpected friend, Davidson, and the pair had a ball riding different rides at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. They joined newly engaged lovebirds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

People published photos of the pair holding hands, looking cozy and happy — and that, plus their smooch on Saturday Night Live after Kardashian hosted — has people questioning just how close these two really are, and what exactly is going on between the unlikely pair.

The answer: Apparently, they’re just friends.

In the same story, a source told the outlet, “They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time. It’s just friends hanging out.” This makes sense since Davidson has mutual friends with Barker. So it appears it’s a friend-of-a-friend kind of thing.

Davidson has been linked to many A-list stars, from Ariana Grande to Kaia Gerber to Kate Beckinsale and, most recently, Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor. But now he’s back on the market, and some think Davidson and Kardashian would be the perfect pair.

While some fans are still questioning it all, it seems the two are having a ball hanging out, and we love that for them.

