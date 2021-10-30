Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Trying For This Monumental Next Step — & The Queen Has Some Strong Opinions

Just when you thought the British Royal family couldn’t grow anymore, they always surprise the public. Apparently, Kate Middleton and Prince William are trying for a fourth baby — and the Queen has already given her two cents on the matter.

Extra details about the growing family were divulged to Us Weekly, and we’re losing it. The couple is ready to grow their family more. An anonymous, credible source said, “Having four children was always part of Kate’s plan. She put the idea on hold when [the coronavirus pandemic] hit, but now there is light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine and scheduled to return to school in April. She feels ready to try again.”

Despite William being hesitant at first, he “loves and appreciates the secure family setting he never had growing up. Why not make it bigger? After taking some time to think about it, he’s on the same page and is excited about the future.”

So what does the Queen think of this recent development? Well, in true grandmother (and great-grandmother) fashion, she’s both happy and cautious. The same source says Queen Elizabeth is “overjoyed” and “slightly concerned that the Cambridges are biting off more than they can chew, especially as Kate isn’t planning to employ another nanny (as she wants to be hands-on), but as long as they’re happy, she’s happy.”

After the two tied the knot in 2011, they quickly grew their family, starting with giving birth to Prince George of Cambridge, 8, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, 6, and Prince Louis Arthur Charles, 5.

And the thought of a fourth baby makes us so excited! Maybe there’ll be a baby announcement in 2022?

