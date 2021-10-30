Heidi Klum’s Long-Awaited Halloween Post Has Us Ready For The Spooky Season

Instead of her annual Halloween bash, Heidi Klum has prioritized health over haunt this year. But she didn’t leave her long-time spooky fans behind, and she gave everyone an insanely spooky Halloween video.

On Oct. 29, Klum posted a seven-minute Halloween short filled with thrills, chills, and a rather blush-inducing shower scene. She posted the video with the caption, “HERE IT IS . . . Normally I’d be hosting my annual Halloween party on Sunday night . . . but this year things are still looking a little different. So instead, my family and I want to be the first to wish you a safe and spooky Halloween weekend. #HeidiHalloween2021.”

In Heidi Does Halloween 2: Klum’s Day, she pays homage to a slew of horror classics like The Shining, The Blair Witch Project, Psycho, and any zombie film you can think of.

Honestly, we’re obsessed with how she upped the ante this Halloween and we hope this becomes another Halloween tradition. From prosthetics to lavish costumes, Klum’s stunned fans with her Halloween looks over the years of Jessica Rabbit, Fiona from Shrek, and Grotesque Fembot Alien, to name a few.

For the past decade, Klum has partnered with esteemed special-effects makeup designer and owner of Prosthetic Renaissance, Mike Marino, for her legendary Halloween costumes. In an interview with Allure, Marino said, “Heidi would do anything for Halloween . . . She loves makeup and she’s open to doing any type of Halloween costume, as long as it’s cool and fun.”

And her Halloween video is the epitome of the coolness she seeks every year.

