Gabrielle Union’s Daughter, Kaavia’s Birthday Video for Her Mom May Be the Sweetest Thing You’ll See Today

One of our favorite parts of Instagram is the daily dose of cuteness we get from Gabrielle Union and her family. Union’s youngest, Kaavia James, the most emotive one in the family, had a very sweet and heart-warming Happy Birthday message to her mom!

Union posted a video of Kaavia with the caption, “Waking up to @kaaviajames birthday message set this glorious day off right!!! Loving all the love today!!! THANK YOU!!” And we want to thank her for this new Kaavia content.

The one recording the video asked Kaavia, “Do you know what today is? It’s your mom’s birthday! Can you say Happy Birthday to your mom?” To which Kaavia said, wiggling around in her crib, “Happy Birthday Mommy!” And if you’re not awing yet, get ready.

Then the speaker said to give her mom some love and a big kiss, to which Kaavia said “I love you” and gave a kiss so big she stumbled back in her crib. Kaavia then ended the video by singing “Happy Birthday” to her mom, and we’re sobbing at how adorable the whole post was.

Union frequently posts about her children, most of the time twinning with Kaavia or posting travel pictures.

Momma Union has had a crazy year. She’s currently working on a bunch of productions, one of which being The Proud Family reboot. She’s also released two books just this year, her memoir, “You Got Anything Stronger?: Stories.” and a children’s book she co-authored with her husband, Dwyane Wade, called “Shady Baby.” For her personal life, she’s been traveling with her husband and living her best life with her family.

A very happy belated birthday to the queen herself, Gabrielle Union!

You Got Anything Stronger?: Stories retails for $28 on Amazon, but is currently less than $20 for a limited time.

You Got Anything Stronger?: Stories

Shady Baby retails for $19 but is also on sale for $16.

Shady Baby

