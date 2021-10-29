Ina Garten’s Rare Cute Couple Photos For Jeffrey Garten’s Birthday Are Making Us Swoon

There is nothing more beautiful than the love shared by Food Network star Ina Garten and her husband, Jeffrey Garten. The Barefoot Contessa shared the most adorable photos of Jeffrey in honor of his 75th birthday and their long history together — their love story just makes us swoon every time.

The celebrity chef posted nine photos of her husband, kicking off with a present-day photo and ending with a romantic shot of the two of them cuddling together on a fall day. She even gave us a black-and-white baby photo of Jeffrey with his kind eyes and curly hair we know and adore. Ina also shared fabulous photos of them in the 1960s and 1970s, with her husband looking handsome in his military uniform. These two live in a permanent love bubble — the kind of romance you see in movies.

Ina also wrote a message to Jeffrey that will melt your heart. “Happy Birthday to the love of my life! I’ve loved you for more than 50 years and I’m just getting started,” she gushed. The couple met when she was 15 years old and he was a student at Dartmouth College — she went on a date with his roommate first, but Jeffrey swooped in when it didn’t work out between them. They married in 1968 and their love only grew deeper over the years as he encouraged her to pursue a career in an era when it was common for women to be homemakers.

“I hold it all to Jeffrey,” she told Katie Couric in a 2019 interview. “He came home one day, and I was watching TV, and he was like, ‘If you don’t do something, you’ll be really unhappy.’” After a few false starts, she found her footing as the owner of a gourmet food store in East Hampton, New York called the Barefoot Contessa, which became a massive success — and as they say, the rest is history. Happy Birthday, Jeffrey!

