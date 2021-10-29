Heidi Klum’s Racy Shower Scene in This Halloween Video May Be Her Most Naked Footage Yet

It’s Heidi Halloween: The Sequel! Heidi Klum loves the spooky holiday and her annual Halloween party, but the ongoing pandemic has necessitated another year of a socially distanced day. So the supermodel and her family, Leni, 17, Henry, 16, Johan, 14, and Lou, 12, came back with another horror short film (fair warning, it’s gory) to continue the story from last year — but this time with Klum naked shower scene (and a free-the-nipple moment).

Last year, the demonic kids killed Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz in their creative short, so this year, it’s all about revenge. In Heidi Does Halloween 2: Klum’s Day, the mother-of-four acts out moments from famous horror movies, including The Shining and The Blair Witch Project. But it’s her reenactment of the famous shower scene in Psycho that has everyone talking — Klum knows how to push the limits just enough in her work. The moment is shot in black-and-white as the naked model lets the water run down her body and if you look closely enough, you get a nipple cameo.

The video is so well done — it’s like Klum has her own version of Thriller, without all of the singing and dancing, but she gets her zombie on. “I love the transformation process,” Klum told USA Today. “Costumes, wigs, contact lenses, prosthetics and the makeup all play an important part when creating a look. We all have different passions in life, and transforming into different things and characters is definitely mine.”

She’s so good in the high-concept movie that we can’t believe Hollywood hasn’t come banging on her door to star in a horror film — she would eat it right up (zombie pun) — it could be called Nightmare on Project Runway. And if the entertainment industry isn’t ready for a Klum horror movie, she’s hoping to be back with her epic party in 2022.

