Kate Middleton’s Daughter Princess Charlotte Is Reportedly Inheriting This Famous Piece of Diana Jewelry

The next generation of the British royal family will undoubtedly face new challenges as they usher in the next chapter for the House of Windsor. But some things will never change, including the preservation of history and all of the pieces — great and small — that come with it. As such, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, will likely inherit a few of the family’s coveted jewels, potentially including the tiara Princess Diana wore on her wedding day.

According to a new report, when 6-year-old Princess Charlotte finally comes of age, she’ll have “the pick of the palace jewels,” per GoodToKnow, and one of them will likely be Diana’s wedding day tiara. As of now, Princess Charlotte’s late paternal grandmother’s tiara, known as The Spencer Tiara, is being looked after by her youngest brother, Earl Charles Spencer, at the family’s Althorp House. “William is close with his uncle and has asked if his mother’s namesake tiara can be given to Charlotte someday,” a royal source shared with the outlet.

Princess Diana wears the Spencer Tiara on her wedding day in 1981 346545Globe Photos/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx

“William is quite aware the Earl has daughters of his own, but the two have agreed that Diana’s iconic piece belongs to her first granddaughter.” For his part, the Duke of Cambridge has made it a priority to keep the memory of his late mother alive, sharing memories and anecdotes about the late Princess of Wales with his children, including sons Prince George, 8, and Prince Louis, 3.

As Princess Diana’s eldest granddaughter, it really isn’t such a surprise that Princess Charlotte would be the first of Diana’s granddaughters to inherit some of her jewels. The late royal’s second granddaughter is, of course, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby girl Lilibet. Both Charlotte and Lilibet bear their late grandmother’s name, proving that Diana’s sons are keeping her memory alive through their own girls. When the time comes, this gesture will undoubtedly bring Princess Charlotte even closer to the late Princess of Wales.

