Sarah Jessica Parker Shared a Rare Photo of Her Now-19-Year-Old Son James Wilkie Broderick All Grown Up

Sarah Jessica Parker has been nostalgic lately on her Instagram page, talking about son James Wilkie in college, and now, celebrating his 19th birthday. The mom-of-three, who’s also raising 12-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha with husband Matthew Broderick, shared one of her poetic captions to honor her oldest child, along with a rare glimpse of what he looks like now in his late teens.

It’s a close-up profile shot with an off-center focus that makes it very artistic looking… and well, very SJP. She loves to curate beautiful images on her Instagram page — and this is one of them. At first glance, James Wilkie looks just like his Broadway star dad, but we see a bit of his mom in there, too. It’s also evident that Parker misses having him at home from her sweet caption. “He is 19. Today. He doesn’t wake with us. He is in his life. Away,” she wrote. “In his studies. Among new friends. Sending home details. There is so much to tell.”

According to his Instagram page, he’s currently studying at Brown University, which isn’t too far of a drive to New York City, but mom still longs for the old days while adoringly watching him spread his wings. “New adults making lasting impressions. Opening his still young eyes. New thoughts. New books. New and different mornings,” she continued. “On this one, it’s bittersweet. Not to be with him. To wish him the most happiest of birthdays. Our Scorpio. Our Oct baby. Our JW.Happy Birthday. Balloons. Candles. Hoping every birthday wish to come true. Xxx, Mama.”

We’re not crying, you’re crying! Yes, that message hits hard because time doesn’t slow down and kids grow up and leave the nest — and Parker is feeling all of those emotions on her son’s last year as a teen.

