Salma Hayek’s Daughter Valentina Looks Stunning Just Like Her Mom in This Rare New Instagram Photo

The Eternals press tour is turning out to be the best place to spot the stunning children of Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie. Hayek has had daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault by her side throughout the last few weeks — and she is a stunning mini-me of the actress.

In years past, Salma kept her daughter off her social media pages. Now that Valentina is 14 years old — and probably has a say in whether she wants her image posted — we are seeing more of her on display. The latest picture is from the U.K. premiere of Eternals on Wednesday night. Salma was wearing a form-fitting, red-sequined gown while Valentina chose an adorable black-and-white, polka-dotted dress. The resemblance between mother and daughter is uncanny from their soulful dark eyes to their shiny, long hair — they make a striking pair on the red carpet. And the actress made sure to let everyone know that she was a “#proudmama” in the caption.

And what’s been sweet about seeing Salma and Valentina, along with Angelina and her brood, is that the two stars have bonded over motherhood making the movie and promoting it over the last month. Salma explained what her friendship with Angelina meant to her. “There’s the aspect of the mom that is good with the kids and the mom that understands, then that motherhood is a cult,” she said to ET. “You know we have to help each other, we have to talk to each other. And it’s very important to find those moms that say, ‘Yeah, we are together… We can get this done.'”

And we do not doubt that they swapped stories about raising teens. “We met at a time in our lives where we just want two things: meaningfulness, like relationships and friendships that are meaningful… and joy,” she summed up. “We just want joy.” That joy also meant involving their kids in the entire Eternals experience.

Before you go, click here to see Salma Hayek’s best photos with daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault.