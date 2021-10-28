Ireland Baldwin Is Defending Dad Alec Baldwin’s Character Amid Rust Shooting Backlash

It’s been a tough week for the entire Baldwin family, but they are proving that they are sticking together through the dark times. Oldest daughter Ireland Baldwin has been publicly speaking out, not only to share her condolences with cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ family after she was accidentally killed by Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust, but to defend her dad amid the backlash.

What happened on the set was a safety issue and the tragedy that occurred will likely change union rules about firearm use on TV shows and films moving forward. However, critics of Alec, including Donald Trump Jr., are using this as an opportunity to troll the outspoken liberal actor at a time when the issue should be focused on the ongoing investigation and Hutchins’ family. So Ireland took the opportunity to share a kind comment about her dad that popped up after dealing with “some of the most abhorrent and threatening comments, emails, text messages, and voicemails.”

She added, “This beautiful comment stands alone. I know my dad, you simply don’t. I love you, Dad.” The model had screen-captured a user’s comment about working with Alec on the 2000 film, Thomas the Tank Engine. “I’d dealt with typing up some pretty goofy celebrity riders in my day but NOT your dads,” they wrote. “He only wanted to make sure he had milk and cereal in his hotel room for when his daughter was visiting. That was it. That was the whole rider. I’ll always remember that.” In a week that has probably left the entire Baldwin family stressed and traumatized by the sad event and the aftermath, Ireland probably needed to hear something positive and wanted her dad to feel that love, too.

The investigation is ongoing and Santa Fe County Sheriff Adam Mendoza told the Today Show on Thursday that they are speaking with three people who handled the firearm: Alec, assistant director Dave Halls and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. And although “nobody’s been cleared as of yet,” he revealed that Halls and Gutierrez-Reed are “the focus of the investigation.” It’s not going to be a quick case to resolve and the emotional trauma will last far longer than the investigation — so Alec is going to need every bit of support Ireland and his family can give him.

Before you go, click here to see the most important celebrity lawsuits over the past 15 years.