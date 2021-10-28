Jennifer Gates’ Latest Wedding Photo Proves She’s Sticking Close by Dad Bill Gates’ Side Amid Divorce

Bill Gates is celebrating his 66th birthday on Thursday and his oldest daughter, Jennifer Gates, is honoring him on his special day. Of course, she included a sweet photo of them together from her big day — her wedding to Olympic equestrian Nayel Nassar.

The image shows Bill looking at his daughter in a sentimental way — his baby girl is all grown up. (See the photo HERE.) She’s standing before him in her gorgeous Vera Wang Haute wedding gown holding her white floral bouquet. We see her dad grasping a gift box and we are dying to know what is inside: A gift for her? A gift to him? We may never know the answer, but Jennifer has continually stood by her dad’s side through his divorce from her mom, Melinda Gates, and through some of his recent controversies, including his business association with Jeffrey Epstein and his extramarital affairs in the workplace.

Jennifer wrote a loving post to her dad in the caption, “Happy happy 66th @thisisbillgates. Grateful to learn from your example of endless curiosity, constant exploration and desire to help humanity. Excited to hear about what you learn in this next turn around the sun 🤓 🗺. Thank you for your support of our union and dream day recently – these memories will last a lifetime Xx Jenn.” That father-daughter bond is strong and it’s evident that she admires him not only as a dad, but as an entrepreneur and change-maker.

Jennifer and Nayel married on Oct. 16 in what reportedly was a $2 million wedding at their Westchester County, New York farm. In a wedding profile for Vogue, she acknowledged that “it’s been a challenging year, both collectively with the pandemic and for our families going through transitions,” but that doesn’t seem to have affected any of her love for her dad as she honors him on his 66th birthday.

