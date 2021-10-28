Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Teen Daughter Shiloh Looks So Grown Up in These Photos in Mom’s Dress

Angelina Jolie has masterfully turned major industry events and huge Hollywood premieres into family affairs with her children. And last night’s U.K. premiere of the Marvel film Eternals was no different for the Oscar-winning actress and her kids. This time around, Jolie brought five of her six children to the major Hollywood event, and one of her kids, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, opted to wear her mom’s Dior dress on the red carpet.

Jolie and five of her six children — including Shiloh, Zahara, 16, Vivienne, 13, Maddox, 20, and Knox, 13 — were totally dressed to impress for the night out. While each of Jolie’s teens, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt, fashioned looks that seemingly mirrored their personalities and style sensibilities, 15-year-old Shiloh wore the Dior dress Jolie fashioned for a 2019 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil press conference.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt at the ‘Eternals’ U.K. premiere Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

The tea length dress fit Shiloh perfectly, and the entire family looked so good on the red (well, in this case blue) carpet. But sharing her wardrobe with her kids has pretty much become a habit of Jolie’s as of late. Prior to this recent Eternals premiere, Jolie’s daughter Zahara fashioned her mom’s 2014 Elie Saab Oscars dress for the Los Angeles premiere of the MCU film.

We’ve always known that Jolie is incredibly protective and supportive of her brood. But as her kids get older, it’s so fun to see them join her at these industry events and premieres. Even better, we love seeing the mom of six repurpose her clothes by letting her kids wear them. Now that’s a closet we’d love to go through, too!

