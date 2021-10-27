Donald Trump Jr. Has Reached a New Low on the Scale of Human Empathy

Hollywood is still rocked by last week’s tragedy on the set of Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico. While the industry rallies around providing a safer environment for its workers and Alec Baldwin is steeped in grief over accidentally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun, Donald Trump Jr. is selling t-shirts that troll the former 30 Rock star. It might be the lowest Donald Trump’s oldest son has ever gone. Who sells merchandise after such a horrific event?

Well, we know the answer to that question. Donald Jr. decided it was a good idea to offer t-shirts on his website that read, “Guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people.” It’s clear the political pundit has no problem making money (the shirts cost $27.99 each) from an event that killed a 42-year-old wife, mother and rising star in the industry, and injured director Joel Souza. We have no doubt Donald Jr. would have something to say on Twitter and Fox News if someone did this to his family members.

This family is absolutely toxic Donald Trump Jr sells T-shirts on his website which read, ‘Guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people,’ days after the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Baldwin's film Rust. pic.twitter.com/Abevw6h8b8 — J. David Bethel (@wordlikes) October 25, 2021

Baldwin has already tweeted out a public statement that expressed his devastation. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he tweeted. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.” And if those words of grief didn’t convince you, the photos, taken just moments after the tragedy, demonstrate his state of mind — he was consumed by what had just happened.

And of course, that’s not stopping Donald Jr. because he’s doubling and tripling down on his Baldwin memes. It’s been a nonstop flood of posts, including “Let’s all watch Alec Baldwin blame the gun” and “That look when an anti-gun nut kills more people than your extensive firearm collection ever has.” While the actor has been a gun-control supporter and has made a nice living impersonating the former president on Saturday Night Live, this is a situation that no one wants to be in. Baldwin is living out a nightmare that will likely have long-term effects on his mental health, and Donald Jr., gleefully cheering this on from the sidelines, shows how little empathy he has. You don’t have to like Baldwin’s politics or movies, but having a heart for all involved in this terrible tragedy is the right thing to do.

