January Jones’ 10-Year-Old Son Xander Dane Made Rare Red Carpet Appearance With His Mom

January Jones likes to keep her family life private, so it was shocking to see her handsome 10-year-old son, Xander Dane, make a very rare red carpet appearance on Saturday, Oct. 23. Her only child attended the 14th Annual Oceana SeaChange Summer Party benefit in Laguna Beach, California — and he looked like a total pro in front of the cameras.

The former Mad Men star was decked out in a white, blue, and green halter dress (very appropriate for the oceanic charity event) while Xander sported plaid pants, a striped shirt, and a tan cardigan. He fit in quite nicely with the other celebs who attended with his mom, including Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, and Laura Dern.

Laura Dern, January Jones, Mary Steenburgen, Xander Dane Jones, Ted Danson Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA.

The actress knows that there is a curiosity about her son because she never revealed who the father of her child is, but there’s a reason she puts that boundary up. “That’s my son’s business,” she explained to The New York Times. “It’s not the public’s business.” And if his dad is in the public eye —names like director Matthew Vaughn, Jason Sudeikis and Bobby Flay have been gossiped about — it might be best to keep any possible drama out of the headlines.

But we love that Xander Dane was out there supporting a great charity and feeling comfortable about being in the public eye on his terms. He has a mom who is looking out for his best interests, but there might come a day when he shares who his biological dad is — for now, it shall remain a secret.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who kept the baby news a secret.