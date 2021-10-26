Heidi Klum Shows Off Her Cheeky Side in Bottom-Baring Kim Kardashian SKIMS

Celebrities have been raving about Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS partnership with Fendi, so Heidi Klum decided to give the new collection the supermodel treatment. She pranced all over her hotel room catching every cheek-baring moment in the mirror and in front of the lens of her camera (we even peeped husband Tom Kaulitz in the background on his laptop).

The sexy carousel of images starts with Klum showing off a midriff-baring crop top and panties while she eyes the room service plates. It then escalates to a full photo shoot as she models with accessories in the bright orange hue until she reaches the mirror — that’s when the real show begins. Her bottom gets the superstar spotlight as she showcased how the Fendi x SKIMS looks from every angle, and we wouldn’t be surprised if this boosted a few sales (not that Kim needs any help with her successful line).

But by getting the collaboration in the hands of celebs, it’s not available to the public until Nov. 9, this gets fans ready to make a big purchase — and Klum’s stunning photos only make the anticipation even greater. And Kardashian gifting her SKIMS to the America’s Got Talent judge was smart because the model adores sexy undergarments. “I have been collecting lingerie for years, and I have drawers full of everything you can imagine,” she told Glamour. “I have my favorite pieces, but I really do use it all.”

So maybe Klum and the SKIMS founder will one day do their own partnership because both women appreciate the shape of a body. “You should have fun with lingerie,” Klum shared. “Just like the rest of your clothing, it should be an expression of your personality.” And she sure gave us a lot of cheeky personality in her SKIMS.

