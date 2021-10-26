Kate Hudson Flaunts Fit Figure in Ab-Revealing Lingerie to Honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Kate Hudson has always been a fitness buff, but she decided to show off her toned body for a good cause: Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Knives Out 2 star stripped down to her lingerie to help raise money for research — and flaunt that six-pack she’s sporting.

The image shows Hudson in a cream-colored bra and lace panties that hug her curves. She looks straight into the camera with her eyeglasses and a messy ponytail in her face — all while limbering up her muscles. She captioned the sultry photo, “It’s Breast Cancer Awareness month and I’m stretching my quads before joining my friends at @kitundergarments and @thirdlove as they kick it to cancer 💪 by donating 15% of sales from the #kitstokickcancer collection to Women’s Cancer Research Fund.”

Even though the 42-year-old actress swears she isn’t a “crazy workout person,” she does find space for it in her life — and it seems like she prefers a nice and easy pace to her fitness regimen. “I’ve always felt that wellness is about your quality of life,” she explained to Women’s Health Magazine. “You need to know what makes you feel good. It’s about doing the things you love, eating the things you want to, exercising and not feeling like you need to [push yourself] for two hours in a hot room. You can just take a nice walk and still be healthy.”

For Hudson, that means workouts like bike rides, Pilates, and even walks with her mother, actress Goldie Hawn (that would motivate us). And we love that she admits “being healthy is a pain in the ass” because we can all relate to that. While we definitely don’t have her abs, we do love her approach to wellness.

