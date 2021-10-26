Tori Spelling Is Avoiding All Questions About Marriage to Dean McDermott Right Now

There have been a lot of questions about Tori Spelling’s marriage to Dean McDermott recently (thanks to that curious paparazzi photo), but she’s not ready to talk about it in public right now. In fact, she’s kindly asking everyone to butt out until she’s ready.

On Tuesday’s The Wendy Williams Show, with guest host Whitney Cummings, Spelling was asked outright, “You’re allowed to hit me in the face, but I do have to ask, what is going on with that guy?”

“What? You know I’m not going to answer that,” the former Beverly Hills 90210 star responded quickly to Cummings, who is also her friend off the air.

The comedian wasn’t ruffled at all by the actress’ response and sweetly said, “Fair enough, fair enough. We asked, I love you, this is somebody that has strong boundaries and she’s controlling the narrative, and answers the questions [we] want to ask when she wants to answer them, and I respect that and I love that about you.” And Spelling has every right to keep everyone in the dark about her marriage because she and McDermott have five kids to think about in this situation, sons Liam, 14, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4, and daughters Stella, 13, and Hattie, 10.

And it sounds like things are in a very tumultuous place right now as an US Weekly source shared that Spelling “wants a divorce, but she feels trapped right now” after having a serious argument that had McDermott “missing” for two days. And he reportedly returned with threats about “alimony and child support,” which were the exact words we saw written on that legal pad in the paparazzi photos a few weeks ago. The underlying source for their problems is apparently their finances. The insider added that “money is an issue and it’s always been an issue.”

So it sounds like Spelling has a lot on her plate to think about — from money to her kids — before she can make any public declarations about her marriage. And she deserves that opportunity to figure it out until she has an answer.

