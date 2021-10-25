Adele’s Ex Simon Konecki In Audience for TV Special Supporting Album About Their Divorce

If fans were curious as to how Adele’s split from ex-husband Simon Konecki was going, the latest update seems to be a positive one. Not only was he in the audience with their nine-year-old son, Angelo, for her upcoming TV special, Adele One Night Only, but he also sat through all of those songs from her album, 30, which was inspired by their divorce.

So it doesn’t sound like it was awkward at all — and perhaps the two of them are handling their breakup as two mature adults hoping to parent their child in the healthiest way possible. According to a Page Six source, Angelo got a sweet shoutout from his mom and the entire theme of the musical evening was “about being yourself and not caring.” And while Adele swore to British Vogue that she thought the upcoming album “would be about my divorce, but it’s kind of not,” the writer heard a lot of songs that seem “pretty divorce-y” after getting a sneak preview.

Adele has now moved on to sports agent Rich Paul, whom she dubbed “incredibly arrived” to American Vogue. She has thrown away those feelings of being “anxious or nervous or frazzled” with him, which she finds absolutely refreshing. “It’s wild—and there is no second-guessing,” she shared. “I’m a 33-year-old divorced mother of a son, who’s actually in charge. The last thing I need is someone who doesn’t know where they’re at, or what they want. I know what I want. And I really know what I don’t want.”

And it seems like Konecki is OK with what Adele is saying publicly since accompanied Angelo to the concert, showed support for his ex, and might make a cameo at the TV concert. The couple is proving that co-parenting can work, even when the discussion of the split is shared in the media.

