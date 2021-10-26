Hurry — Hulu Is Doing a Flash Sale & Taking $30 Off the Cost of the Live TV Plan for a Limited Time

There’s a lot of content out there these days. Between live TV shows and streaming, we’re pretty sure even you might be struggling to keep all of your favorite shows in the same queue. But what if there was a way you could get your favorite Hulu shows and the live TV you love all in one place — and for a reduced price? Well, there is. Hulu is currently having a deal on its Hulu + Live TV plan that would save new and current subscribers $30 to get your favorite streamable shows and major live events on TV. Want to learn more? We can break it down for you here.

Normally, Hulu + Live TV costs $64.99 per month for its ad-supported plan, while the plan with no ads comes to a total of $70.99 per month. Those sums clearly add up. Fortunately, the streamer is offering $30 off Live TV (specifically for its $64.99 ad-supported plan). With the deal, you can save a total of $10 every month under the ad-supported Hulu + Live TV plan, bringing your total spending to $54.99 per month for the next three months. It’s available for new and current Hulu subscribers. But here’s the hitch: this deal only lasts for the next two days, ending on October 28. You won’t want to miss out.

Hulu is home to some incredible series like Only Murders in the Building, The Handmaid’s Tale, PEN15, and more. Not to mention, it’s also the home of the 2020 Oscar-winning film for Best Picture, Nomadland, and a treasure trove of romantic comedies, dramas, Halloween and holidays favorites, and so much more. Combining what’s available to stream with the live TV plan has never been easier or more affordable with this deal. So don’t let it pass by! Sign up for a 3-month reduced plan of Hulu + Live TV today.

