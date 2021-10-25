Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Travis Barker Engagement with Topless Photos

Kourtney Kardashian is still reveling in her engagement to Travis Barker — and we’ve never seen her happier. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star decided to celebrate the one-week anniversary of the Blink-182 drummer putting a ring on it and sharing it with all of her followers.

She posted several photos of herself lying topless in bed, surrounded by rose petals, while she slyly smiles about the ring, the moment and Barker. The second image gives a close-up look at the stunning diamond that is reportedly “larger than 15 carats in a pavé or hidden halo setting,” per jewelry expert Mike Fried, via Page Six Style. He estimates that Kardashian’s jewelry is worth $1 million. We can’t imagine walking around with that on our finger without a heavy security detail. But that was the last thing the Poosh founder was thinking about at that moment. She captioned the photos, “I can’t believe this was a week ago @travisbarker.”

The Montecito, California engagement isn’t the only thing the couple is thinking about, they are reportedly interested in expanding their family. And a source told Us Weekly that they already have specific plans in mind. “They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how. Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth,” they said. “She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically… Certainly, though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”

Barker has two kids from his marriage to Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15, and Kardashian has three kids from her relationship with Scott Disick, sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9. With the engagement happening only 10 months after they began dating, we expect the rest of their family plans to move ahead at lightning speed.

