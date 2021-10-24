Heidi Klum’s Steamy Date Night Preparations Include a Sultry Half-Naked Dance

Friday night was a big evening out for Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz as they celebrated the release of his new album with his band, Tokio Hotel, in Berlin, Germany. The supermodel made sure she was in full-support mode by not only being there at the party to cheer him on, but by making sure to look extra hot on this special night.

Klum shared a carousel of “Date❤️Night” preparations, which included sultry photos in her bra and panties as she got ready. The black-and-white images showed her putting blush on her cheeks while showing off her fit body, but we have a feeling Kaulitz loved the action shot the most. The America’s Got Talent judge nailed her best dance moves (that maybe she learned from the show) in a blurry photo, where she has not a single care in the world — she’s feeling the music.

Despite the 16-year age difference, Klum doesn’t care one bit that she is older than her third husband. She told ET in May that she finally found her “match” after being married to Seal for nine years and hairstylist Ric Pipino for five years. “I am very romantic and I do a lot of weird things, like I leave notes everywhere and I do a lot of things for him and it’s beautiful when you get that back from your partner,” she explained as to why they are still in the newlywed phase after marrying in 2019. “And it’s the first time I feel like I really have a partner to do everything with.”

And having a partner like Kaulitz means supporting each other’s creative endeavors. He’s often seen by her side during her busy AGT seasons and now, Klum is making sure to encourage his music career. She joked that “third time’s the charm,” but we think she really means it.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity couples with significant age differences.