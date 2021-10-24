Lori Loughlin Jumps Right Back Into Her Hollywood Life in First Post-Prison Acting Gig

Lori Loughlin is officially back on the small screen in her first acting job since the college admissions scandal rocked Hollywood and her career. GAC Family released a sneak peek of the actress’ turn as Abigail Stanton in the second season of When Hope Calls — and it’s like no time has passed since we’ve seen her on TV.

The 35-second clip shows Loughlin, admiring a Christmas tree with her on-screen son, Cody Stanton, played by Carter Ryan, where they share a tender family moment. She will be seen in the first two episodes of the season for a holiday special, When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, according to Deadline. And she is probably hoping for more appearances on the Hallmark spin-off, but filming can get a bit tricky since a judge has to sign off on her travel to Canada since she’s still on probation.

That likely won’t deter Loughlin, whose strategic plan was to jump right back into her acting career after she was released from prison in late December 2020. “She previously expressed that she would love to act again at some point,” an insider told People last year. “She always loved her career. She loves filming and creating movies.” But it hasn’t been as easy as maybe she thought to return to the job she adored so much. While GAC Family is welcoming her with open arms, a Hallmark spokesperson reached out to SheKnows with a statement, in response to an article about Loughlin possibly going back to When Calls the Heart, “Lori Loughlin is not returning to Hallmark Channel.”

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are taking a trip to Mexico as they try to leave their legal issues in the past. https://t.co/hq3YE2xwa4 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 21, 2021

So her comeback might be met with hesitancy by some fans and studio executives, but her acting colleagues have remained consistently supportive throughout her legal issues. And viewers will be able to judge for themselves on Dec. 18 for the When Hope Calls premiere, which Loughlin probably hopes will be met with a warm reception.

