Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young’s Dreamy Wedding Was Reminiscent of Old Hollywood Glamour

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young finally had the wedding of their dreams after a few hiccups in the planning process (every pandemic bride can relate to this). They tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 23 in the Santa Barbara, California area surrounded by their family and friends in a stunning location overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

They had a very specific color palette of black, white, champagnes and golds that brought old Hollywood glam to the entire reception. (See the photos at People HERE.) There was a sea of white roses sprinkled throughout the room with centerpieces lit with a candelabra to create a romantic atmosphere. Every little detail was tended to — from the crystal chandeliers to the Art Deco gold-and-black dance floor. It was everything the couple had wanted in their wedding: joy, love and family.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young’s champagne wall. Heather Rae Young/Instagram.

And of course, there was a nod to their shared real estate passions with an adorable champagne wall with the quote, “He finally flipped her last name,” as a play on his Flip or Flop show title. El Moussa’s children from first wife, Christina Haack, daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, looked like they were having the time of their young lives. Taylor had on a precious champagne A-line dress with lace accents and Brayden’s all-black tuxedo matched his dad’s formal wear.

The couple, who were engaged in July 2020 after meeting on a yacht during the 2019 Fourth of July weekend celebration, had originally planned a Cabo, Mexico destination wedding, but scrapped everything halfway through the process. El Moussa noticed his bride-to-be was “super stressed” in what should be a very happy stage of life. So they changed course midstream, hired a new wedding planner and “work[ed] some magic” by “securing [their] dream spot,” per the HGTV star’s August Instagram post. So after all of the chaos, their dream day went off without a hitch. Now let’s hope their upcoming honeymoon in Dubai and the Maldives provides them rest and relaxation after such a big event weekend.

