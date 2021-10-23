Tarek El Moussa Gushed About Heather Rae Young on Instagram Just Before Their Wedding

Tarek El Moussa is ready to tie the knot! The Flip or Flop star and his fiancée Heather Rae Young enjoyed a beautiful evening surrounded by family and friends at their rehearsal dinner and pre-wedding celebration last night, setting the stage for their long-awaited nuptials. As the evening came to a close, El Moussa revealed how Young practically changed his entire outlook on marriage with a touching Instagram post dedicated to his future wife.

“Ready to say ‘I do,’ which is crazy,” El Moussa began the caption to his post, which featured two photos of the happy couple snuggling up to one another. “If you had asked me four years ago I would’ve told you I was never getting married again and honestly I didn’t even think I would find love,” he revealed. Of course, everything changed when El Moussa met Young in July 2019.

“Then one day Heather jumped onto my boat, looked at me, smiled and the rest is history,” he wrote. “Thank god for that day. My life is so much better with you in it… now let’s do this thing!!” The couple got engaged roughly one year after they started dating, and now they look so ready to walk down the aisle.

El Moussa was previously married to Flip or Flop co-host Christina Haack, with whom he shares two children. While Haack recently got engaged herself, El Moussa and Young seem totally wrapped up in their own fairytale. Fans will surely be excited to see those wedding photos after the couple says “I do.”

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples with the best stories behind how they met.

