Ayesha Curry’s Latest Candid Photos with Son Canon Show Just How Much Her Youngest Has Grown

Ayesha Curry’s three kids are growing up so fast! The mom of three, her husband Steph Curry, and the couple’s children recently posed on the cover of Ayesha’s quarterly magazine, Sweet July. The entire family looked absolutely precious in the professional snaps. And today, Ayesha treated her Instagram followers to a little behind-the-scenes action with her son, Canon, and two precious, candid photos.

In the first snapshot of the carousel post, we got a bit of action from Ayesha as she threw her three-year-old “baby boy” up in the air. The mother-son duo were both sporting the exact same threads they wore on the cover of the Food issue for Sweet July. We’re guessing that the Curry kids, including daughters Riley, 9, and Ryan, 6, needed a bit of playtime before settling into their photo shoot, which could explain the snapshots Ayesha shared today.

The second snap was just as cute, and showed Ayesha’s Instagram followers just how much her and Steph’s youngest has grown. Truly, it looked like Canon was nearly half his mom’s height in the photo. Perhaps the toddler inherited some of his dad’s genes and has a basketball career in his future? It’s probably way to early to tell, but there’s no denying that the Currys are one tightly knit family.

For Ayesha, part of naming her magazine Sweet July was due to all of the happy moments that happened during that summer month. “For me, all of my kids were born in July. I got married in July, and it was this time of extreme happiness.” Naturally the sweet July “mantra” became the perfect moniker for her quarterly magazine. We always love seeing snapshots of Ayesha, Steph, and the couple’s family. So, here’s to more sweet Julys — and Sweet July issues — in the future!

Before you go, click here to see which daughters who look just like their famous moms.

