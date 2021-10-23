This Photo of Vin Diesel Walking Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Down The Aisle at Her Wedding Has Us Very Emotional

Besides high-speed races and chases, there’s always been more to the Fast & Furious franchise than meets the eye. Over the years, the film series’ cast has grown incredibly close, and that was never more evident than yesterday when Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, revealed that Vin Diesel walked her down the aisle at her wedding. The 22-year-old model took to Instagram and shared a number of photos and a video from her nuptials to Louis Thornton-Allan, and there was one particular snapshot that left some tears in our eyes.

In the photo from her wedding, Meadow can be seen arm-in-arm with Diesel, who is also the model’s godfather. Meadow wore a gorgeous Givenchy Haute Couture dress, per People, and looked as though she was positively beaming as she walked toward her beloved fiancé. Diesel fashioned a blue suit with a white button-down shirt and a pair of sunglasses for the beach-side wedding. Were those sunglasses shielding a tear or two? You can see the photo here.

Since her dad’s passing in November 2013, Meadow has been completely wrapped up in the love of her Fast & Furious family. In the past, she’s shared photos with her godfather. Diesel, in turn, has always been so proud of Meadow, and we can only imagine the rush of emotions he was feeling on her wedding day.

Paul Walker tragically died in a car crash at the age of 40 when Meadow was just 15 years old. After all of these years, Meadow has kept her father’s memory alive, and stayed close with a group of people who clearly value and love him to this very day. Seeing Diesel walk Meadow down the aisle at her wedding reminds us how the bonds of family are far deeper than we often realize.

