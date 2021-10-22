Ireland Baldwin Publicly Shows Support for Dad Alec Baldwin Amid On-Set Shooting Accident

It’s been a challenging couple of days for the Baldwin family, but they are proving they are sticking together to show Alec Baldwin support amid his on-set shooting accident on Thursday. The devastating incident on the set of Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and injured director Joel Souza.

Alec’s oldest daughter Ireland stepped up to publicly send a heartfelt message to her dad and the families affected by the prop gun issue. She posted an emotional message on her Instagram story, writing, “My love and support go to Halnya [sic] Hutchins’ family and friends. Sending healing thoughts to Joel Souza.” The model added, “And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today.” The devastating photos of the actor, just moments after the accident happened, show how truly distraught he was. (See the photos at the Santa Fe New Mexican.)

Ireland Baldwin shows support for dad Alec Baldwin. Ireland Baldwin/Instagram.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote in an official Twitter statement on Friday, “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.” Alec was also a producer on the production, which was plagued with calls of unsafe conditions by the union crew, who walked off the set only hours before the incident, per the Los Angeles Times.

Alec probably appreciates his daughter’s outward display of love as a source tells People the former 30 Rock star “is still trying to get his head around everything that happened.” Hopefully, he will surrounded by his loved ones soon as the local police continue to investigate the shocking accident.

