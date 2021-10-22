Christina Haack Avoids Ex Tarek El Moussa’s Wedding Spotlight by Retreating to Tennessee

This is the big weekend for Tarek El Moussa’s wedding to fiancée Heather Rae Young, but there is one person who is going to avoid all of the West Coast hoopla: Christina Haack. She was never expected to attend the nuptials, but she’s already nestled into her Nashville, Tennessee home far away from the spotlight — and it sounds that is exactly the way she wants it.

Haack shared photos and videos on her Instagram Story of fiancé Joshua Hall buzz-sawing firewood for those crisp fall nights in Tennessee. She also showed the two of them snuggled up closely together with hats on their heads to stay warm. Their country weekend will be very far removed from the festivities going on the West Coast, where her children with El Moussa, daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, will be a part of their dad’s wedding party.

Joshua Hall, Christina Haack Christina Haack/Instagram.

El Moussa and Young have been teasing their wedding for months (OK, maybe a year) and they will finally walk down the aisle to become husband and wife on Saturday. The ceremony and reception are being filmed for a one-hour Discovery+ special, Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do, airing in December. Young told ET that for a long time it was a “hard no” to capturing their wedding for TV, but seeing “the tux fitting with Brayden and Taylor’s dress shopping” changed their minds.

And to make things a little more complicated, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Haack’s second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, attending the wedding with girlfriend Renée Zellweger. The two couples have been spotted hanging out together over the summer and Anstead calls El Moussa and Young “extended family,” via People. “I think it’s amazing how generations evolve to fit within the current times, and right now, we live in a time where blended families are common and ultimately you have to have relationships that are healthy with all this extended family,” he explained. “And by default, I’ve inherited an extended family [in Tarek and Heather].”

So it’s probably best that Haack is letting her kids have a celebratory weekend with their father and stepmother while she and Hall lay low in a place she loves.

